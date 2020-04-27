We have sufficient amount of testing kits: Lav Agarwal

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that sufficient amount of testing kits are available in the country and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is working as per the need.

During press briefing here, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health, said: "At the level of ICMR, we have sufficient amount of kits as far as RT-PCR test is concerned. Not only a sufficient amount of kits are available but we also have parallelly ensured geographical adequacy." (ANI)

