We have the numbers to run the state, says MP CM Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday met Governor Lalji Tandon amid a political crisis in the state and later said that he has the numbers to run the government in the state.

"I met the Governor, we discussed current political issues. I thanked him for his address in Assembly today. I said we are ready for things within the Constitution, but we can't go outside its purview. BJP has brought in the no-confidence motion. As on today, we have the numbers," Kamal Nath told reporters here after the meeting.

"If someone says, that we (Congress) don't have the numbers, they can bring a no-confidence motion. Why should I give the floor test? What problem do the 16 MLAs (rebel Congress MLAs) have? They should come before you and put forth their opinion," he said.

Earlier in the day, Tandon wrote a letter to Kamal Nath directing him to conduct the floor test on March 17.

"Conduct the floor test on 17th March otherwise it will be considered that you actually don't have the majority in the state assembly," Tandon stated.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has claimed that the Kamal Nath government lacks a majority and appealed to Governor Tandon to order a floor test. (ANI)

