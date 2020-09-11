We have to equip students with 21st-century skills, NEP will ensure holistic development: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): We will have to take our students forward with 21st-century skills, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, adding that the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 will ensure the holistic development of students.

The Prime Minister said that the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 has been built in such a way that the syllabus could be reduced and the focus could be on fundamentals. He also spoke about developing a National Curriculum Framework to make learning "integrated, inter-disciplinary, fun-based, and complete experience."

Apart from the Prime Minister, Union Minister for Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of State (MoS) Sanjay Dhotre, among others from various States, also took part in the two-day conclave on School Education in 21st Century under National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, which began today.

"NEP 2020 will ensure the holistic development of learners. We have to advance our students with 21st-century skills. These 21st Century skills will be: Critical Thinking, Creativity, Collaboration, Curiosity, Communication," the Prime Minister said.

"NEP will bring in a reduction in curriculum content to enhance essential learning and critical thinking. Stress will also be given to removing language barriers in order to achieve better results in learning," he added.

The Prime Minister thanked principals and teachers for their enthusiastic participation in the campaign to implement NEP-2020 and reiterated that building it was just the beginning.

"The new NEP is a means of fulfilling New India, New Expectations, New Requirements. Behind it is the hard work of the last 4-5 years, people of every field, every genre, every language have worked on it. But this work has not been completed yet," he said.

"Now the real work has started. Now we have to implement the National Education Policy in the same effective manner. And we will do this work together," he added.

He also said that every region in the country has some speciality, some traditional art, workmanship which requires "deep skills" and are very famous and the students residing in those areas should see and learn how they are produced so that they form an emotional bonding, respect and in future can also join these industries. (ANI)