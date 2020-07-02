We have urged PM Modi to visit Ayodhya, inaugurate construction activities of Ram temple: Nitya Gopal Das

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Nritya Gopal Das, president of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on Wednesday said that they have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the construction activities at the temple site in Ayodhya.

"We have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to visit Ayodhya and inaugurate the construction activities of Ram temple. Pooja and other rituals have been ongoing for three months at the site," Das told ANI here.

"We just want him to come, and we'll ensure that there is no crowding," he added.

In March this year, 'Ram Lalla' idol was shifted to a temporary structure near Manas Bhawan in Ram Janmabhoomi premises, till completion of the construction of Ram Temple.

The Supreme Court had on November 9 last year directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust in its verdict on the Ayodhya dispute. The apex court had also directed the government to give a suitable land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board. (ANI)

