We must be alert as coming 40 days are crucial: IMA Gorakhpur chief

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): The president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Gorakhpur, Dr Shivshankar Shahi on Thursday urged the citizens of the nation to be alert as the coming 40 days were very crucial with regard to the spread of the new Covid variant.

While talking to ANI, Dr Shahi said, "We underestimated the virus when it was reported in China during the first wave. We must be alert as the coming 40 days are crucial."

He urged the citizens to follow all the Covid-19 protocols religiously.

Stating that prevention was better than cure, he said, "Initially we did not know much about the virus, however now we are aware of the modes of spread of the virus. We need to act accordingly."

Dr Shahi emphasized use of face masks and the importance of social distancing. He stressed taking special precautions during the new year celebration which is around the corner.

"One person can infect many. Precaution should be taken while visiting restaurants and densely populated areas," Dr Shahi added.

The Union Health Ministry sources on Wednesday also informed that the next 40 days will be crucial as India may see a surge of COVID cases in mid of January.

The sources said the assessment had been made after analysing the previous trends of the COVID surge the country experienced.

As there have been reports of a surge in COVID cases in some countries, the operational readiness of health facilities is being reviewed in all States and Union Territories in case of another wave.

In light of the surge in COVID in some countries, hospitals across India conducted mock drills for COVID. The purpose of the mock drill was to evaluate COVID preparedness in terms of resources, protocol and personnel.

Incidentally, a recent surge has been observed in Covid cases across the world, including in countries like China and the US.

BF.7 variant is believed to be the major factor behind the surge. (ANI)