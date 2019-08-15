Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi hoisted national flag at the party office on Thursday. Photo/ANI
We must stand against injustice, intolerance to truly cherish freedom: Sonia Gandhi

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 12:27 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said that a democratic and resilient India at 73 has no place for bigotry, superstition, sectarianism, fanaticism, racialism, intolerance or injustice, yet millions of fellow citizens encounter discrimination every day.
"We must rise as a Nation to stand against every act of injustice, intolerance, and discrimination to truly cherish our freedom," she said.
Gandhi hoisted the national flag at the party office in Delhi to mark the occasion of 73rd Independence Day in which party leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Kapil Sibal, BS Hooda, Ahmed Patel, Manmohan Singh, and others were present.
She also said that India has surged ahead exponentially in all arenas but at our core are the founding principles of 'truth, non - violence, compassion, and unwavering Patriotism.'
"I call upon every citizen to observe the solemn duty of protecting and preserving the values of freedom, brotherhood, peace, and equality. We must not forget the supreme sacrifice of our armed forces in protecting the integrity of India," she added.
She also paid tribute to the farmers, laborers, artisans, scientists, tradesmen, teachers, artists, writers and thinkers, who play an important role in nation-building.
Wishing India's youth, in particular, she said that baton of nation-building as also building a modern, equal, just and egalitarian society founded upon scientific temper, is in their hands.
"I appeal to all to reinvigorate the principles of compassion, coexistence and inclusive development as the indelible features of our polity, society, and economy," she said.
Later, Gandhi extended greeting to small children and distributed sweets among them at the party office and following the lead, Senior party leader and former President Manmohan Singh distributed sweets to party workers. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 13:17 IST

