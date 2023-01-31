We must strive for peace, try to avoid 'conflict' and 'adharma': RSS leader Indresh Kumar

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Tuesday said that people should strive for peace and try to avoid "conflict" and "adharma"

He was addressing the third Himalaya Hind Mahasagar Rashtra Samuh (HHRS) International Conference.

In the year of the 'Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsava', the two-day third Himalaya Hind Mahasagar Rashtra Samuh (HHRS) International Conference on "India and Central Asia: Historical, Cultural and Economic Connectivity" held on January 30-31, 2023 at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

International Conference was jointly organised by the Forum for National Awareness and Security (FANS) and the School of Language, Linguistics and Culture Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

RSS leader Indresh Kumar in a keynote address deliberated upon the importance of India's great diversity and tolerant nature of Indian society.

"It is our duty to think about peace and prosperity. We must strive for peace and try to avoid conflict and adharma," he said.

He made a poignant remark that the philosophy of Bharat as a Vishwaguru is not a philosophy of a land, group, or a particular society alone because it adheres to the idea of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", i.e. 'the world is one family'.



Kumar appealed to the world to strive for peace and avoid war.

"In this effort, he identified India as an appropriate world leader of peace and brotherhood," he added.

He shed light on the linguistic beauty and diversity of different Bharatiya words and expressions that connect this entire region.

"For instance, he explained the different names of India such as Aryavarta, Hindustan, Hind, and Bharat, are based on its quality and character instead of geographical identity only. This geographical region holds a significant population of the world, therefore, no global peace and development can exist without peace and development in Asia," said Kumar.

He strongly remarked that the title of 'Vishwaguru' belongs to India because India has remarkably shown the characteristics to lead the world in peace, brotherhood and development.

The objective of the conference is to discuss the longstanding historical, cultural, political and economic relationship between India and Central Asia and Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijani, Armenia and Mongolia.

Two days of the conference, dignitaries and experts from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Mongolia, Afghanistan, and Kazakhstan, along with representatives of the Indian Armed forces and Indian Civil Services, academicians, researchers, scholars and social thinkers participated. (ANI)

