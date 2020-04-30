We need to give priority to Agriculture, Finance and Health sectors, says former bureaucrat SC Srivastava

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): In a bid to restore the idea of becoming a five trillion dollar economy, India needs to give priority to sectors like Agriculture, Finance and Health, said former bureaucrat SC Srivastava.

"You can see the condition of America, Europe and China... All these major economies are suffering due to this (COVID-19)... India should take advantage of this opportunity. India should now make its manufacturing and financial sector strong," Srivastava told ANI.

The country is under lockdown till May 3 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He stated that the idea of becoming a five trillion dollar economy needs to be "restored". "We need to make progress in the Make in India programme (aagey bhadhana chahye)," he said.

Srivastava, who has earlier been a part of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said that going forward, the Government of India needs to open up the districts where there are no COVID-19 cases.

"The situation of COVID-19 will continue... Around three-fourth of the districts in India are almost (COVID-19) free. This disease is mainly limited to big cities now. So, we need to open those (three-fourth) districts and encourage activities there," he said.

"We need to take the Agriculture, Food and Financial sector on priority," he added.

Moreover, Srivastava stated that India needs to make his Health sector strong.

"We need to increase the number of doctors in India, open medical colleges in India," he added. (ANI)

