'We need to take action', says Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwathnarayan on Nikhil's wedding

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan on Friday said that action will be taken against the "concerned people" while commenting on the wedding ceremony of Janata Dal (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil amid lockdown.

"I have sought a report from Ramnagar Deputy Commissioner because already particularly this issue was in the limelight even after a lot of warning. If any violation has happened, we need to find out and suitable action will be taken against the concerned people," Ashwathnarayan told reporters here.

"All the responsible lawmakers and people need to act responsibly. This is the time we need to set an example and if this is a way we are handling the issue it will send a wrong message," he said.

Speaking further, the deputy chief minister said: "Definitely we need to take action otherwise it would be a complete mockery of the system. If they are having this kind attitude we need to send a strong message. There is no question of allowing them to what they want, even though they were aware they are not supposed to do it.

He said that there is a provision of giving permission for a wedding with limited numbers.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, got married to Revathi, grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing, M Krishnappa, on Friday.

According to sources, more than 100 people participated in the wedding ceremony held at Kumaraswamy's farmhouse in Kethaganahally, Ramanagara.

There were around 50-60 members from former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's family and more than 30 people participated from Revathi's family, sources said. (ANI)

