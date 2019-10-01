We never denied medical treatment, education to anyone: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues its attack over the hospital remark, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said we never denied medical treatment or education to anyone.

"We are happy if we can help the needy, give them treatment or educate children to anyone in the country regardless of the state they belong to. We have never denied medical treatment or education to anyone," Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister said we want educational and medical facilities like Delhi to be provided in the rest of the country as well.

Several BJP leaders, including Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, had criticised Kejriwal for his "outsiders avail free medical facilities in Delhi" remark.

"Arvind Kejriwal's hate for people belonging to Bihar, Purvanchal, Uttar Pradesh and other states is now clearly coming out. He may have political enmity with me but the hatred against people of Bihar and Purvanchal is not right," Tiwari had said on Monday.

Kejriwal had on Sunday said that "people from outside" the national capital were landing up here to avail free medical benefits meant for the residents of the city. (ANI)

