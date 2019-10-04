We only use Tamil, English in the state: TN Minister

Chennai (Tamil Nadu">Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Friday said that in Tamil Nadu">Tamil Nadu only two languages are used - Tamil and English, adding that nobody should impose anything on people of the state.

This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah pitched for Hindi as national language.

"We have only a two languages. Nobody should impose any language and everybody is free to learn every language they want. Our stand is clear that our first language is Tamil and second language is English. If BJP leaders talk about the third language, it is only their party's stand," Jayakumar told reporters.

Jayakumar made the statement after planting saplings with students of Lady Willingdon Higher Secondary School as a part of an awareness campaign.

"We started an initiative to plant 10 thousand plant saplings in Chennai. Going forward, we have plans to plant one and a half lakh saplings in and around the city," he said.

Speaking on the banner culture in the state, Jayakumar said: "When an international event occurs in our state, it is part of Tamil culture to welcome others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are going to come to Mahabalipuram."

"We are bound by the law so we approached the court. Madras High Court has given directions to erect the banners. We will follow court directions for sure in erecting banners," he added. (ANI)

