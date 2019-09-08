BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain speaking to ANI in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)
We pray ISRO gets 100% success: Shahnawaz Hussain

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 21:52 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday expressed confidence that Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will achieve 100 per cent success with Chandrayaan-2 mission.
Speaking to ANI about ISRO finding the location of Lander Vikram, Hussain said, "The whole country has a belief in ISRO. They are now aware of the location of the Lander. We have full confidence and we also pray that instead of 95 per cent, ISRO becomes 100 per cent successful."
The wishes of the whole country are with the scientists of our nation, he added.
ISRO on Sunday said that it has found the location of Lander Vikram, with which, the space agency lost communication moments before it was scheduled to make a soft-landing on the South Pole region of the moon.
The orbiter has clicked a thermal image of the Lander.
"We have found the location of Lander Vikram on lunar surface and orbiter has clicked a thermal image of Lander," ISRO chief K Sivan told ANI over the phone.
However, the ISRO chief underlined that no communication has been established with the Lander yet.
"We are trying to establish contact. It will be communicated soon," he said.
He also maintained that it will be "premature to say anything". "We are trying to establish contact with Vikram lander," he added.
The lander Vikram was to land on the moon's surface at 1.55 am on September 7. It had been descending for 12 minutes. Three minutes before that, it lost contact with Earth. It was 2.1 km above the moon's surface when it lost contact with the ground station at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru. (ANI)

