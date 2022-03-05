We received very positive response in Punjab, BJP will perform better than expectations: Nadda

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Saturday said they received a very positive response from the people of Punjab and the party will get better than expected results in the assembly polls.

Addressing a joint press conference here with Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on the last day of the campaign for the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections, he said the welfare schemes of the central government have evoked a very positive response from the people in the elections.

Speaking about the party's prospects in the multi-cornered contest in Punjab, Nadda said the party had for the first time fought on more than 65 seats.

"As far as Punjab is concerned, for the first time there we are fighting on more than 65 seats. We have got very positive public support there. And we will bring better-than-expected results there," he said.

Punjab went to the polls on February 20. Elections were also held in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur states in February-March. The results of all five states will be declared on March 10.

BJP is contesting the Punjab assembly elections in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Nadda expressed confidence that the party will return to power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

"The first phase of elections in five states started during COVID-19 third wave. From January 8 to February 22, we had to campaign while adhering to several COVID-19 protocols. We want to thank the people across five states for following all COVID protocols," he said.

"The way Prime Minister has empowered the poor, oppressed, deprived, exploited and its positive impact was visible in the elections. People had a very positive response towards the welfare schemes of the central government," he added. (ANI)