We resolve to continue legacy of Indian army in service of nation: Major Gen Ajay Chandpuria

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 16 (ANI): As the country celebrated Army Day on Sunday, Major General of GOC, 19 Infantry Division, Ajay Chandpuria laid a wreath at Dagger War Memorial, Baramulla and extended wishes to soldiers, veterans, ex-servicemen and their families on the occasion.



Major Gen Ajay Chandpuria said, "On this occasion, we had the wreath laying wherein we paid homage to brave hearts of Dagger Division who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. We also resolve to continue the rich tradition and legacy of the Indian Army in service of our nation."



On being asked about the situation at Line of Control (LoC) this winter by the reporters, he said, "Things are under control. It comes every year. We will also take adequate precautions and we are well prepared both from the operational as well as logistical point of view."



Earlier, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande conveyed felicitations and warm wishes to All Ranks of the Indian Army, Veterans and their Families on the occasion of 75th Army Day.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saluted the indomitable courage, bravery, sacrifices and service of army personnel.

"Greetings to all Indian Army personnel and their families on #ArmyDay. The nation salutes their indomitable courage, valour, sacrifices and service. We are proud of the Indian Army's efforts to keep India safe and secure," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his wishes to army personnel and veterans and said that the countrymen are proud and grateful to the soldiers.

On Twitter, PM Modi said, "On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis."

President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute to the sacrifice of the army personnel.

"On Army Day, let us recall countless stories of Indian Army soldiers' sacrifices! They have always pushed the frontiers of valour and courage and also acted as saviours in times of calamities. I salute all brave soldiers of the Indian Army and their families on this occasion," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Indian Army Day is celebrated to acknowledge the importance of the Indian Army and to honour each soldier of our country for their selfless service.

On this day in 1949, the Indian Army got its first chief after Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Bucher, the last British person to hold the post. (ANI)

