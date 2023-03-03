"We should have fundamental understanding of our history": Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that Indians should have a fundamental understanding of their culture, something done by their forefathers in history.

"Everyone should at least have a fundamental understanding of what our traditions are, which can be acquired through the educational system and by everyday interactions with other people. There is science and there is beneficial knowledge, which can benefit mankind, and for that, there is necessary discipline," Bhagwat said while addressing a gathering in Nagpur on Thursday.

Mohan Bhagwat said that India had a scientific vision, but the system has been destroyed and the tradition of knowledge has been fragmented due to invasions.



"We also had a scientific vision, on the basis of that we walked, our system has been destroyed, our tradition of knowledge has been fragmented, due to the invasions, we became very unstable due to the invasions," he said.

The RSS chairman emphasised the size of India's traditional knowledge base while also pointing out that some of the old writings were lost and that vested interests sometimes led to the insertion of false information into the past.

Referring to the New Education Policy he said that a lot of topics are being added that were not mentioned earlier.

"The syllabus of the new education policy is being prepared, many topics have been added that were not added before. The effort will be to add what is right according to our traditional knowledge, especially the ones that will guide today's world," said Bhagwat. (ANI)

