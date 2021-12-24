We should respect our Matrbhoomi, Matribhasha, Matridesham, says CJI NV Ramana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 24 (ANI): Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana on Thursday emphasized on continuing the tradition of respecting "Matrbhoomi, Matribhasha and Matridesham".

Addressing an event during Puruskaram 2020 and 2021 awards function as a chief guest, CJI Ramana said, "As many COVID-19 variants would have come, Indian vaccine is being used well but many companies have been working against the Indian vaccine but it got success. We should respect and love our Matrbhoomi, matribhasha and matridesham."

Hyderabad witnessed one of the mega awards functions on Thursday conducted by Dr Ramineni Foundation U.S.A.



Ramana on Thursday presented the Dr Ramineni Foundation's awards to vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's MD Krishna Ella and several others for their meritorious services.

While praising Dr Ramineni Foundation USA, the Chief Justice of India shared that Dr Ayyanna Chowdary Ramineni has been enagged iefforts to keep our culture alive in the USA.

CJI said that "Bharat biotech Stands for innovation. We are the leaders in the world in regard to technology. I am happy to felicitate awards to all the inspirational personalities for their efforts towards our society."

Meanwhile, crossing the state boundaries, Dr Ramineni Foundation U.S.A. awarded Actor and social worker Sonu Sood with the "Pratyeka Puraskaaram- 2020" for his exemplary contribution towards society. The event was held at ANVAYA CONVENTIONS, Financial District, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. (ANI)

