Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala addressing a press conference on Saturday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala addressing a press conference on Saturday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI

We should rise above politics to combat air pollution: Dushyant Chautala

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 17:12 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said the leaders should rise above politics and collectively take actions to combat air pollution in a sustainable manner so that the issue can be resolved permanently.
"It is an environmental issue. We should collectively take actions, which have a long-term impact on combating air pollution and the matter can be resolved once and for all. We should rise above politics," he said during a press conference here.
Deputy Chief Minister Chautala said that the Central government should lead the efforts in consultation with Haryana, UP, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Punjab.
"Stubble burning has decreased in Haryana. Data show that this year, there has been a fall in stubble burning by 34 per cent. Continuous efforts are being made to further decrease it," he said.
Citing data from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Chautala rapped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that Punjab is mostly responsible for the air pollution due to stubble burning.
"According to NASA data, there is not much stubble burning on the border regions of Haryana. It is mostly from Punjab. And if the air pollution is making its way to Delhi, it cannot simply be stopped by sealing borders," he said.
Chautala also said that the fire incidents in the dump yards in the national capital also contribute to air pollution in the city. "Delhi government should also monitor that," he said.
The air quality in the national capital has slumped to the 'hazardous category' with the pollution level hovering near 400 owing to stubble burning in the neighbouring states. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 18:49 IST

Karanataka Congress leaders demand Yediyurappa's resignation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Stepping up their attack on Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa over a purported video containing his remarks on resignations of Congress and JD-S MLAs, Karnataka Congress leaders on Saturday demanded his resignation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 18:41 IST

Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall leads to flood-like situation in...

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Incessant rains have led to a flood-like situation in several areas in Nashik district, severely affecting the normal life.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 18:32 IST

My phone tapped: alleges Mamata Banerjee asks PM Modi to take...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that she had evidence that the Centre was tapping her phones and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "take care" of the issue.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 18:22 IST

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch's Shahpur, Kirni, Qasba sectors

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 18:03 IST

Telangana: BJP leader demands dismissal of police officer who...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): BJP MLC Naraparaju Ramchander Rao on Saturday demanded the dismissal of the police officer who allegedly manhandled BJP MP Bandi Sanjay during a protest rally over the death of TSRTC employee.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 17:59 IST

J-K DGP congratulates security forces for arresting LeT...

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Saturday congratulated security forces after they arrested one terrorist belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Sopore, saying that the clean up of terrorists in the area has been succes

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 17:54 IST

RSS banks on Muslim leaders of BJP to maintain harmony following...

New Delhi (India), Nov 2 (ANI): RSS leaders held a marathon meeting with Muslim leaders of BJP here on Friday night ahead of the verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit verdict, that is likely to be delivered in the coming few days.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 17:46 IST

Crime Branch busts ATM card cloning racket, arrests 6

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Crime Branch has busted an ATM card cloning racket and apprehended three persons and seized 67 cloned cards from their possession, police said in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 17:40 IST

Bombay HC Chief Justice to administer oath of office to Malik...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Pradeep Nandrajog, the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice, will administer the oath of office to Satya Pal Malik as Governor of Goa on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 17:36 IST

Bombay HC Chief Justice to administer oath of office to Malik...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Pradeep Nandrajog, the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice, will administer the oath of office to Satya Pal Malik as Governor of Goa on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 17:35 IST

Congress-NCP should be open to form government with Shiv Sena: Dalwai

New Delhi (India), Nov 2 (ANI): Amid delay in formation of new government in Maharashtra due to differences in the ruling alliance, Congress MP Husain Dalwai has said Congress-NCP should be open to joining hands with Shiv Sena to form a government, saying it will prevent poaching and consolidate part

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 17:34 IST

Hubli to implement use of Kannada language for commercial establishments

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Hubli Dharwad Municipal Corporation will implement the use of Kannada language in the signboards of commercial establishments, Commissioner Suresh Itna said on Saturday.

Read More
iocl