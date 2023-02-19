"We should target 1 billion USD organic product export by 2030": Piyush Goyal

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], February 19 (ANI): The central government has decided to set up a high-quality modern organic testing laboratory in Sikkim to promote the state's organic produce, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal, said on Saturday.

Apart from announcing the setting up of the laboratory, this enabling farm-to-lab traceability check, the Union minister also insisted on using the existing infrastructure in the state for upscaling economic activities.

"We should try to take the export of organic goods from the present 1 million USD to 1 billion USD by 2030. I'm 100 per cent sure that it's achievable. We'll set up a quality-based Organic Testing Lab here on behalf of Centre," said Goyal while addressing an interactive event with members of the Sikkim Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He said Sikkim has the potential to become a sustainable and organic state, adding that reaching such milestones will only help the state boost and leverage its tourism potential.

The Union minister also called on the local youth to work at design and packaging facilities as well.



"The Centre is willing to set up a National Institute of Design and National Institute of Packaging Campus in Sikkim, if the required land is made available by the state government," said Goyal.

He also chaired a review meeting with government officials at the Conference hall of Tashiling Secretariat in Gangtok on Sunday. The meeting was attended by Sikkim's chief secretary, Vijay Bhushan Pathak and DC Gangtok, Tushar Nikhare, among several other officers.

He also reviewed the state's rubber plantation and production for agriculture and farmer's welfare, and mechanisms for organic states such as Testing Facilities, Blockchain and Export facilities.

He said production of large cardamom, spices, as well as homestay and organic farming should be the focus areas for the administration to help the youth become self-employed.

During his three-day visit to Sikkim, the Union minister will also be meeting with government officials and stakeholders in the Commerce and Industries sector. (ANI)

