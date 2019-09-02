Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale

We support all peace initiative: India on Afghan peace deal

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:01 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 02 (ANI): Amid reports that a peace agreement between the US and the Taliban has been reached, India on Monday said it supports all peace initiatives which are aimed at providing a system with constitutional legitimacy, political mandate and ensures stability in the region.
"We support all peace initiatives. We have been a part of all of them, if not initially but in later stages, we have been supportive of them. Our issue has been what would have be a post-settlement situation in this regard our position is very clear we prefer a system which has constitutional legitimacy which has a political mandate, which will ensure stability and which will not leave ungoverned space for the terrorists and for the proxies to take advantage of," said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale at a press briefing.
India remarks come hours after the United States special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad shared "key details" of the US-Taliban draft agreement with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.
The agreement has been reached after the ninth round of US-Taliban talks which were concluded over the weekend.
When asked about Russia and India's engagement on peace in the war-torn nation, Gokhale said on the Afghan peace process, New Delhi and Moscow shares a common ground.
"As far as India and Russia are concerned, we have common ground in Afghanistan. We both believe that at the end of the process whatever is the outcome of the discussion between Taliban and US we want to see a stable political situation where there is a political order and where there is a guarantee the peace agreement," he said.
India has been supporting an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, and Afghan-controlled national peace and reconciliation process in the war-torn country.
Earlier, India has said that it is closely following the recent developments pertaining to the ongoing peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan and has been in constant touch will all major stakeholders in the matter.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on August 6, had met Khalilzad on the recent developments pertaining to the ongoing peace efforts in Kabul.
According to the United Nations 3,804 civilians - including more than 900 children - were killed and 7,000 wounded in 2018, the deadliest year for non-combatants in the conflict. (ANI)



Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:22 IST

BGP holds delegation meeting on rejection from NRC issues

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha (BGP) delegation led by its National Working President Dr Munish Tamang met the North-Rast Joint Secretary Satyendra Garg on issues concerning rejection from National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:20 IST

U'khand: Teachers stage protest demanding implementation of 7 th...

Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Teachers of GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology (GBPUAT) were seen protesting on Monday demanding the state government to fulfil their various demands including the implementation of Seventh Pay Commission.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:18 IST

UP: KVIC launches 'Terracotta Grinder' to reuse broken, wasted pottery

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Monday launched first-ever 'Terracotta Grinder' at Sewapuri in Varanasi. This machine can be used to grind wasted and broken pottery items for re-use in pottery-making.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:12 IST

Canberra CM Andrew Barr meets Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Australia's Canberra Chief Minister Andrew Barr held talks with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:11 IST

Arrest warrant issued against cricketer Mohammed Shami in...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): An Alipore court on Monday issued an arrest warrant against cricketer Mohammad Shami in connection with a domestic violence case filed by his estranged wife Hasin Jahan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:10 IST

Delhi: Vehicle rams into pedestrians in Model Town area, 1 injured

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): In a chilling incident, a man driving a car rammed into a crowd of people in Model Town area on Sunday night and attempted to plough through them leaving one pedestrian injured.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:02 IST

Crackdown on illegal sale of acid in Delhi, over 100 raids...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Cracking down on the illegal sale of acid in the national capital, joint teams of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and Delhi Police (DP) have conducted over 100 raids in the last 10 days, issued challans and seized over 1000 litres of c

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:52 IST

Maharashtra: Yerwada Central Jail team welcome Ganpati with drumbeats

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 2 (ANI): To mark the arrival of Lord Ganesha, a team of 30 prisoners of Pune's Yerwada Central Jail played the drums during a procession of Guruji Talim Mandal here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:49 IST

Kochi: Onam celebrations begin for harvest festival

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Celebrations for Onam, the annual harvest festival began here with great fervour.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:47 IST

Army to start training 100 women military cops from December

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Indian Army will start training 100 women soldiers from December this year for their eventual induction into the Corps of Military Police.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:46 IST

INX Media case: SC to hear Chidambaram's plea on CBI custody Tuesday

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea challenging a trial court's order to remand him to CBI custody in the INX Media corruption case will be heard on Tuesday, the Supreme Court said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:45 IST

Anti-national elements kept markets from opening in Valley: J-K official

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir on Monday said that despite easing of restriction in over 90 per cent of the Valley threats by "anti-national" elements have stopped markets from opening.

Read More
iocl