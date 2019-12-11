We support Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in RS, says JDU MP RCP Singh

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): JDU MP RCP Singh on Wednesday said that his party supports the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), saying that the Bill is clear that it gives citizenship to persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries.

"We support this Bill. The Bill is very clear. It gives citizenship to persecuted minorities from three of our neigbouring countries, but here debate is being done on our Indian Muslim brothers," he said while speaking in the Rajya Sabha.

Biswajit Daimary of the Bodoland People's Front, Assam, too said that they too support the CAB.

Heated discussions took place in the Rajya Sabha on the CAB with leaders from several opposition parties criticising the Centre over it.

T Siva, DMK MP, said: "If this Bill is passed, it will be a blow to our secularism. You (BJP) have a mandate to justify all citizens of the country and not segregate one section and make them feel victimised."

CPI-M leader TK Rangarajan said: "Suppose you make the law, who will be responsible for any repercussion on minorities? That is why my party opposes this. Don't spoil the country. Don't spoil the Constitution. That is my request."

Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan said that government through CAB is trying to fulfil the dream of MA Jinnah.

"Our government through this Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and the NRC is trying to fulfil the dream of Jinnah. Remember, in 1949 Sardar Patel had said -- We are laying the foundation of a truly secular democracy in India," said Khan.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the Lok Sabha where 391 members were present and voting.

The Bill has been tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. It seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

