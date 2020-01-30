We uphold the ideals of the Constitution: Indian Army rejects Tapan Bose's comment

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Indian Army">Indian Army on Wednesday rejected the statement made by activist Tapan Bose, wherein he had remarked that 'Pakistan Army and Indian Army">Indian Army are alike', and stressed that it upholds the ideals enshrined in the Constitution of the country and works towards strengthening the idea of India.

Indian Army">Indian Army officials said: "We uphold the ideals of the Constitution, thwart proxy wars, defeat internal threats, assist our government and the people of India, and all our actions are dedicated to the nation. Indian Army">Indian Army doesn't discriminate on the basis of caste, creed or religion."

"Indian Army">Indian Army strengthens the idea of India and lives by the national values. Army is dedicated to preserve national interests, safeguard sovereignty, territorial integrity and the unity of our nation," the officials said.

Pakistan Army is known for meddling in the domestic politics of its country and has overthrown several elected governments. (ANI)

