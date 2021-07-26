We want border issue with Assam to be resolved, says Mizoram Home Minister

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 26 (ANI): Amid ongoing Assam-Mizoram border dispute, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana on Monday claimed that around 200 Assam Police personnel forcibly crossed duty post and said that the inter-state border issue with Assam should be resolved soon.

While speaking with reporters, Mizoram Home Minister said, "Around 200 Assam armed Police led by Inspector General of Police (IGP), Assam Police came to Vairengte Auto-rickshaw stand today. They forcibly crossed duty post manned by CRPF personnel stationed there and overran a duty post manned by Mizoram police."

"On learning of arson committed Assam Police, residents of Vairengte town, proceeded to the site to inquire. Unarmed civilians were assaulted by Assam Police by lathi charging them and firing tear gas, causing injuries to several civilians", said Lalchamliana.

The Mizoram Home Minister alleged that tear gas grenades were launched at Mizoram Police followed by firing from the Assam side. "Mizoram Police responded spontaneously by firing back at Assam Police in spite of the fact that Superintendent of police of Kolasib District was inside CRPF duty camp negotiating with Assam Police", he said.

The Government of Mizoram now desires that the inter-state border issue with Assam be resolved in an atmosphere of peace and understanding, said Lalchamliana.



On a contrary, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday informed that six jawans of Assam Police have lost their lives while defending the constitutional boundary of state at the Assam-Mizoram border.

Expressing condolences, Sarma wrote on Twitter, "I am deeply pained to inform that six brave jawans of Assam Police have sacrificed their lives while defending constitutional boundary of our state at the Assam-Mizoram border. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."

A war of words ensued between Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and his counterpart from neighbouring Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma as the former urged Home Minister Amit Shah to look into the matter and immediately end this crisis.

A clipping shared by Zoramthanga on Twitter showed police trying to stop a clash among men armed with sticks.

In reply to the tweet, Assam Police said miscreants from Mizoram were indulging in stone-pelting and attacking Assam government officials stationed at Lailapur to protect Assam's land from encroachment.

In reply, Sarma shared a clipping and said a superintendent of police from Mizoram was asking Assam's officials to withdraw from their post, failing which civilians from the neighbouring state would not stop the violence. He too sought immediate intervention of Shah and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). (ANI)

