'We want encounter of Vikas Dubey, his men': Brother of cop killed in Kanpur encounter

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): "We want the encounter of Vikas Dubey and his men", said Jahendra Pal, the brother of cop Jitendra Kumar, who was among eight police personnel killed in the Kanpur encounter.

He also said that cops who helped Dubey should be shot dead.

"Hame toh seedha encounter chahiye aur uske jitne saathi the unka bhi (We want an encounter (of him) and his men. Those cops who helped him (Dubey) should be shot dead. Then my brother's soul will rest in peace," Pal told ANI.

He also raised questions over police and said the gangster has the support of some politicians.

"Politics is going on. There is a curfew in Uttar Pradesh but the police were not able to catch him. He went to Faridabad and now he has been nabbed in Ujjain. He has got full political support," he added.

Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur shoot out case, was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last six days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

Dubey managed to escape and the Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt for him and raised the bounty him to Rs 5 lakh.

Earlier, suspended Station House Officer (SHO) of Chaubeypur police station Vinay Tiwari and another police personnel KK Sharma have been arrested after it was found that they informed Dubey about the raid beforehand, SSP Kanpur Dinesh Prabhu said.

Sub-inspectors Kunwarpal, Krishna Kumar Sharma and constable Rajiv have been suspended after police came to know that they were involved in tipping off Vikas Dubey. (ANI)

