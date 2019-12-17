We want justice for our daughter, says Muzaffarpur rape victim's father

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Father of the Muzaffarpur woman who had succumbed to her burn injuries on Tuesday demanded justice and urged the police to take appropriate action.

"There are a lot of problems we have been facing since the incident took place. We demand justice for our daughter. We want the police to take appropriate action, the father of the victim told ANI.

The woman who was set on fire allegedly by her neighbour last week after she resisted his rape attempt, succumbed to injuries this morning.

The victim had suffered 90 per cent burns.

The incident took place on December 7 when the accused had allegedly set the victim ablaze after she resisted his rape attempt. (ANI)