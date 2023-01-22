We want to reduce number of Madrassas in state: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 21 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the government wants to reduce the number of Madrassas in the state and start registration of the system.

Addressing a press conference, the Assam CM said, "We want to reduce the number of Madrasas in the state in the first phase."

"We want to put general education in Madrasas and start a system of registration in Madrasas," he added.

He also said that they are working with the minority community and they are also helping in it.

"We are working with the community on this and they are also helping the Assam government," he said.



Earlier on Tuesday, Assam's Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant said that discussions were underway for bringing reforms to madrasas in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Monday, the Assam DGP said, "Madrasas are running properly in Assam. Today, we interacted with 68 people running madrasas."

He said they discussed merging small madrasas with the bigger ones.

"Discussions were also held on how to bring about further reforms to madrasas, set rules and form boards. We also talked about merging small madrasas with bigger ones," he said.

He added that surveys were being conducted in this direction.

"About 100 small madrasas have merged with the big ones. Surveys are also being done in this direction," he added. (ANI)

