We wanted to have 'darshan' of Ram Lalla: JP Nadda after reaching Ayodhya with CMs of BJP-ruled states

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): BJP national president JP Nadda and Chief Ministers-Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states performed aarti and offered prayers at the Saryu Ghat after reaching Ayodhya on Wednesday.

BJP chief JP Nadda on Wednesday said that all the Chief Ministers wanted to have 'darshan' of Ram Lalla since everyone gathered in Varanasi for the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the reporters during his visit to Ayodhya, Nadda said, "After the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, a meeting of Chief Ministers was held. All of us wanted to have a darshan of Ram Lalla."

"We also wanted to review the grand temple that is being built. CMs keep meeting from time to time. Since everyone had come to Kashi they wanted to visit Ram Lalla," he added.

The BJP president also added that it was his "heart's desire" that a grand Ram Temple be built here.

"It's a matter of joy that the dream of crores of Indians is being realised," he said.

Top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party, including its President JP Nadda and as many as nine Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of party-led states, will visit the Ram Janmbhoomi in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya today.

This would be the first such visit by the BJP chief to the Ram Janmbhoomi after the Supreme Court's verdict on the issue.

The scheduled visit also includes offering prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple and Saryu Ghat.

The BJP national president is being accompanied by his wife on the visit, and the families of the CMs will also be a part of the convoy.

The group's visit assumes significance as Uttar Pradesh is scheduled for Assembly polls early next year. (ANI)