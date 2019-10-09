We welcome BJP's directive to Giriraj Singh on unwarranted comments about JDU: KC Tyagi

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 15:09 IST

Cabinet approves rehabilitation package for displaced families...

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday announced that the Centre has decided to provide compensation of Rs 5 .5 lakh each to 5,300 displaced families from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), who initially opted to move outside the state of Jammu and Kashmir but late