Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo/ANI)
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo/ANI)

We were almost there! India is proud of our scientists: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 12:01 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday greeted and appreciated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for their 'exemplary efforts' and asserted that the nation is standing with ISRO at this hour.
Following ISRO's announcement of communication loss with 'Vikram Lander', Reddy took to Twitter and lauded ISRO's hard work and great efforts.
"We were almost there! India is proud of our scientists. A minor setback in the last stanza is a stepping stone for success. The nation stands with ISRO team at this hour and appreciates the exemplary efforts," Reddy tweeted with an emoji of clapping hands.
The Vikram lander was planned to land on the far side of the moon between 1:30 am to 2:30 am on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. This would have been followed by rover (Pragyan) roll-out between 5:30 am to 6:30 am.
ISRO had lost communication with Vikram lander of Chandrayaan 2 moments before it was preparing to make a soft-landing on the South Pole region of the Moon.
In the wee hours of Saturday, ISRO chairman K Sivan announced that communication with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface.
The Vikram lander was successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2. The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in its existing orbit.
After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the spacecraft began its journey to the moon on August 14.
The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.
India's second mission to the moon was approved by the cabinet on September 2008, just before the launch of Chandrayaan 1. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 12:46 IST

Goa CM Sawant condoles death of former Deputy Speaker Victoria Fernandes

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday condoled the death of former Deputy Speaker of Goa Assembly Victoria Fernandes who passed away early morning today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 12:37 IST

Obstacles are learnings that lead us to greater accomplishments:...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Saturday said that the nation is proud of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and obstacles are learning's that lead to greater accomplishments in future.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 12:33 IST

Baby girl who was shot at by terrorists to be shifted to Delhi...

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): A 30-month-old baby girl, who sustained injuries after being shot at by terrorists here on Saturday morning, will be shifted to Delhi in an air ambulance for advanced medical aid.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 12:18 IST

Political fraternity lauds 'exemplary efforts' of ISRO

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Political leaders cutting across party lines extended their support to scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation while acknowledging the contribution of the organisation in taking India to great heights in the field of space exploration.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 12:00 IST

TTD denies reports of hike in price of VIP darshan tickets

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Categorically denying reports of price hike in VIP darshan tickets, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Saturday said that it will likely release a press note particularly in this regard.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:52 IST

Nation proud of ISRO's achievements, hopes of billions intact:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Hailing ISRO scientists for their dedication and hard work put into mission Chandrayaan 2, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said that the nation is proud of ISRO's achievements and the hopes of 1.3 billion Indians is still intact.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:29 IST

UP govt increases vehicle registration fee for fancy numbers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government this week increased the charges for owning fancy vehicle registration numbers. The rules for vehicle registration number portability have also been relaxed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:26 IST

Uttarakhand: Normal life crippled due cloudburst in Chamoli district

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Normal life was severely affected in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand due to intense rainfall followed by a cloudburst on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:16 IST

Sonia hails ISRO for 'incredible and praiseworthy efforts'

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday applauded the entire team of space scientists and researchers at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for their 'incredible and praiseworthy efforts' on the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:10 IST

Amid heavy rains, Uttarakhand CM orders to provide immediate...

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister spoke to the District Magistrates of Pithoragarh and Chamoli district and inquired about the damage caused by heavy rains there.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:09 IST

India stands in solidarity with ISRO, best yet to come: PM Modi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Boosting the morale of scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after the space agency lost communication with Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India stands in solidarity with them and the coun

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 10:29 IST

J-K: Four persons, including baby girl injured in firing by terrorists

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Four persons including a baby girl were injured after getting shot at by terrorists in Dangerpora area of Sopore district on Saturday morning, Kashmir Zone Police said.

Read More
iocl