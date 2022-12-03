We will become completely Aatmanirbhar by 2047: Navy Chief

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Saturday said that the Indian Navy has given assurances to top government functionaries that it will become completely "Aatmanirbhar" by 2047.

"Recent global events amply underscore that we can't remain dependent on others for our own security requirements. Government has given us very clear guidelines on Aatmanirbhar Bharat and one of the Navy's commitments to the top leadership is that we'll become an Aatmanirbhar Navy by 2047," the Navy Chief said.

During his press interaction, Admiral Kumar mentioned that the commissioning of INS Vikrant is a landmark event for the nation and it's indeed a torch-bearer of "Atmanirbharta" (self-reliance).

"There are very few countries that have the capability to make an aircraft carrier and we now form one of the elite or select band," he said.

Speaking further about INS Vikrant, the Navy Chief said, "It inspires self-confidence among us and it's a shining symbol of our indigenous capability. It has contributed to enhancing the stature of the nation in the world. I'm sure Vikrant will proudly fly the Tiranga across the wide reaches of Indo-Pacific in years to come."

He also touched upon that unveiling of a new Naval ensign was in line with the government policy of doing away or shedding vestiges of colonial symbols and practices.

"So, we've unveiled the new ensign. The new design was by one of our sailors from a ship, we just worked upon and improved and promulgated it," he added.



Back on September 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had commissioned the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi -- a significant step of the Central government towards self-reliance in the defence sector.

Designed by the Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a Public Sector Shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, INS Vikrant has been built with state-of-the-art automation features and is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India.

INS Vikrant, built at a cost of around Rs 20,000 crore, successfully completed its fourth and final phase of sea trials last month. With the construction of 'Vikrant', India has joined a select group of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier.

The ship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,700 people, including specialised cabins to accommodate women officers.

INS Vikrant has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles. The aircraft carrier is 262 metres long, 62 metres wide and it has a height of 59 metres. Its keel was laid in 2009.

The commissioning of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier is a momentous occasion during the 'Amritkaal' of India's 75 years of independence and signifies the country's confidence and prowess.

This indigenous aircraft carrier is proof of the country's technical acumen and engineering skills. This demonstration of India's self-sufficiency to produce an aircraft carrier warship will reinforce the country's defence indigenisation programmes and the 'Make in India' campaign. (ANI)

