We will come again to Shaheen Bagh tomorrow, says Sadhna Ramachandran

New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Supreme Court-appointed mediators Sadhana Ramachandran and Sanjay Hedge will interact with Shaheen Bagh protesters on Friday as well.

Both interacted with protesters at Shaheen Bagh today and told them that their right to protests was sacrosanct, but at the same time the protest should not cause inconvenience to others.

"Our mediation talks are continuing and we will come back again tomorrow to Shaheen Bagh," said Sadhna Ramachandran

"Supreme Court is looking into a fact in a broader sense that the Shaheen Bagh protest should be remembered as a peaceful one. I believe if we solve the issue mindfully and in a civilized manner. You continue with the right to protest but the protest should be held where it doesn't cause any problem to other people," senior advocate Sanjay Hegde told the protesters.

Thousands of people have been staging a sit-in protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area since mid-December last year against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). They fear that the two laws in combination would deprive a large section of the Muslim population of their citizenship rights.

Speaking to the protesters, Sadhana Ramachandran said that the Citizenship Amendment Act has already become a law and its validity can be examined by the Supreme Court. (ANI)

