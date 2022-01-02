We will do whatever has to be done for truth, justice and people's rights: Rahul Gandhi's resolution

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): On the occasion of New Year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday made a lifelong resolution to work for truth, justice and people's rights.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "Lifelong resolution--Whatever has to be done for truth, justice and people's rights, we will do it. It was so earlier, and will remain so in future, always)! #NoViolence #NoFear 2022." (translated from Hindi)

This call by the Congress leader holds importance ahead of Assembly elections slated to be held this year in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

On Saturday, the Congress leader greeted everyone on the occasion of New Year. He said in a tweet, "I wish that the New Year brings health and happiness for everyone. Hoping that this is a year of empathy, equality and unity. #Happy2022"

India welcomed the New Year amid the Coronavirus pandemic in 2022. With night curfew in place, streets of several cities and towns wore a deserted look post 10 pm. (ANI)