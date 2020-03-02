We will do whatever we can for Dhangar community, says Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the state government will do whatever is needed for the Dhangar community.

"This matter (Dhangar reservation issue) is in court. Earlier also, an affidavit has been given to the court about this. Now, technically we have to see what report has been submitted, how much budget was sanctioned," said Thackeray in the state Assembly.

"Dhangar community is my community, all communities are my community. I will not let them face any scarcity. Till the time they are legally recognised, they are responsibility of this government, you need not to worry about that . Whatever is needed to be done and is possible for us to do, we will do," he added. (ANI)

