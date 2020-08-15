We will get freedom in its true meaning when India becomes self-reliant: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the national flag at his residence on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day on Saturday.

The Defence Minister said, "We will get freedom in its true meaning when India becomes self-reliant. So today we need to take a pledge to make India self-reliant."

He will then proceed to the Lahore Gate of Red Fort where he will receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will address the nation. Rajnath Singh will be joined by Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar.

The Independence Day function at Red Fort this year will be relatively muted in terms of participation of people in view of the situation created by COVID-19.

Compared to the past, about 20 per cent VVIPs or other participants will be able to witness Prime

The arrangements have been made keeping in view social distancing norms. (ANI)

