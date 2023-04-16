"We will keep on fighting", Bandi Sanjay after staging protest march against KCR govt over unemployment

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 16 (ANI): Bandi Sanjay, the chief of the BJP's Telangana unit, who staged a protest march on Saturday against K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government alleging "unemployment" in the state said they will not be afraid even if cases are registered against them.

Speaking to ANI, Bandi Sanjay said, "We will not be afraid even if cases are registered against us. We will keep on fighting".

Bandi said that in the TSPSC paper leak, an inquiry should be conducted by a sitting high court judge and the minister KTR (KCR's son) should be sacked and a compensation of Rs 1 lakh should be given to unemployed youths.

Bandi Sanjay led the march flanked by many other prominent party leaders. A large number of people gathered for the march on Saturday.

The march kicked off from the Kakatiya University campus and culminated at the foot of the Ambedkar statue on Saturday.



A sizeable police contingent were deployed on the route for the march -- Kakatiya University to the Ambedkar Centre -- ahead of the protest.

Earlier, BJP spokesperson NV Subhash alleged that Telangana State Public Service Commission papers had been leaked by people close to state minister KT Rama Rao and his father and CM, K Chandrashekar Rao, claiming that 30 lakh aspirants are still seeking jobs in the state.

"Their dreams have been shattered. We have approached the court and demanded immediate action taken against Rao. A sitting high court judge should be assigned to investigate the scam. Students who appeared for the exam should be compensated," the BJP leader said.

The next leg of his march will be from Mehboobnagar on April 21 followed by Khammam, for which the dates are still being finalised, said Subhash.

"I will be holding 10 rallies across the state which will conclude with a mega rally in Hyderabad," Bandi Sanjay told ANI earlier.

The Telangana BJP chief was arrested by police from his Karimnagar residence late on April 4 in the paper leak case.

He was granted bail by a magistrate court on April 6. The court allowed bail on the condition of Rs 20,000 surety from a magistrate's court in Warangal. (ANI)

