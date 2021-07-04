We will make UP number one economy of country in next five years, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): We will make Uttar Pradesh the number one economy of the country in the next five years, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday while laying the foundation stone for 21 projects worth Rs 130 crores here.

He also inaugurated 50 projects worth Rs 32 crores today.

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said, "Before 2017, people from outside used to laugh as soon as they hear the name of Uttar Pradesh in the name of investment. We have broken the negative perception created about Uttar Pradesh in the last four and a half years. In the year 2016, Uttar Pradesh was ranked sixth in terms of economy in the country."



"But since 2017 the economy here has grown rapidly. In 2020, it has emerged as the second-largest economy in the country. We will make Uttar Pradesh the number one economy of the country in the next five years on the basis of big infrastructure projects and a transparent investment system."

The Chief Minister pointed out that till 2016, the ranking of Uttar Pradesh was 16th in the country in terms of ease of doing business. "There has been a tremendous improvement in this, so this ranking is now at number two. I am sure that Uttar Pradesh will come first in the new ease of going business ranking," he added.

He said that investment and development projects have become the medium of employment generation on a large scale.

"The result of insisting on this is that the state with the largest population in the country has the lowest unemployment rate. This has been possible only by not letting the wheel of development stop in the midst of challenges," Adityanath said. (ANI)

