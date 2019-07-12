We will move privilege motion against CM Reddy in Assembly: N Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu said that his party will place privilege motion in Andhra Pradesh Assembly against Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday.

Naidu asserted that the TDP government gave interest-free loans while he alleged that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy said in the Assembly that the TDP government didn't give such loans.

"Such schemes were operational during the TDP government. Jagan is acting in a high handed manner," said Naidu.

When asked about the white paper which the government released yesterday in which it said that the TDP government borrowed hugely, Naidu defended the steps taken by the TDP government. He also alleged that the development of Amaravati is hampered under the present regime. (ANI)

