We will never support dark laws like NRC, CAA: Bhupesh Baghel

Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that if the Central government harasses the general public of the nation through 'vague' laws like the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), then such 'black laws' won't be supported.

"We are supportive of the Central government. But if they harass the general public of this nation through vague laws like NRC and CAA, then we will never support such black laws, which divide the ethos and soul of this nation," he said while addressing the 'Save the Constitution' rally here.

After the speech, a march was organised from Sector 7 to Aastha Chowk. Chief Minister Baghel greeted the crowd, which was shouting slogans like 'Save the Constitution,' 'No to CAA' and 'Jai Hind.'

"CAA and NRC are the two sides of a coin. The Prime Minister and the BJP Government are responsible for these vague laws. The Congress party has got nothing to do with this," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at Ramlila ground in Delhi on Sunday, Chief Minister Baghel said that the nation has to analyse how much of the truth and lies were covered in that speech.

"Amit Shah said the implementation of the Acts will take place in chronological order. First, the CAA will be implemented and then the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will come to force," he said.

"On the contrary, Prime Minister Modi said that the NRC Bill has not been passed in the Cabinet. It has not been drafted as yet. So the question that intrigues our mind is -- who is lying? Amit Shah or Narendra Modi," said Baghel.

"In Chhattisgarh itself, more than 40 per cent of the people live below the poverty line. Those who have no land and their parents have never attained education, how are they supposed to prove the fact that he or she is the citizen of India and belongs to this nation," he said.

Chief Minister Baghel said that instead of finding a solution to major problems like unemployment, inflation and poverty, the BJP regime is just distracting the general public of this nation through Acts which do nothing but disintegrate the heart and soul of our Constitution. (ANI)

