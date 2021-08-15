We will not tolerate any aggression or attack on our territory: Punjab CM

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 15 (ANI): Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday attacked Pakistan stating that India would not tolerate any aggression or attack on their territory.

In a strong message to Pakistan on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, CM Amarinder Singh vowed to protect the state border against the nefarious designs of Pakistan.

Punjab CM in his Independence Day message also pledged to continue fighting with the farmers for the repeal of the "Centre's black Farm Laws".

"We will not tolerate any aggression or attack on our territory. We will teach them (Pakistan) the lesson of their lifetime if they try to be adventurous," the Punjab Chief Minister said.

"To mark the historic #75thIndependenceDay of the country, Chief Minister @Capt_Amarinder Singh announced Rs 1200 crore worth of projects for the development of link roads, phirnis and roads, along with a slew of SC welfare programmes," CMO Punjab's tweet read.

In a statement issued by the Punjab CMO, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has announced Rs 1200 worth of projects for the development of link roads, phirnis and roads, along with a slew of scheduled caste welfare programmes.



He also announced that an act would soon be notified that would mandate budgetary spending on Dalit welfare equal to the percentage of scheduled caste population in the State, and the 85th Constitutional Amendment would be implemented in line with the judgements of the Supreme Court.

CM Amarinder Singh also announced a new set of a whopping 1150 reforms for Medium and Small Enterprises (MSMEs), the statement said.

"The Punjab CM further informed that a universal health insurance scheme would be launched shortly. Other than this, Singh announced that certain expensive medical procedures and tests like Dialysis and X-Rays would be made free at government hospitals."

"Regularisation of all Safai Karamcharis working for the past over 10 years and increase in the monthly honorarium of Anganwadi Workers, Mini Anganwadi Worker and Helpers by Rs 600, Rs.500 and Rs300 respectively were among other key announcements made by the Chief Minister," it said.

Referring to the welfare of landless farmers, the Chief Minister said that the state government would make payment of Rs 520 crores to 2.85 lakh landless farmers under the Debt Relief scheme on August 20, the birth anniversary of late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

"Further, debt relief up to Rs 50,000 would be shortly given to about 16,000 beneficiaries of SC and BC Corporation at a cost of Rs 62 crore," it said.

"A sum of Rs 5 crore would be earmarked for the development of the area in and around Guru ki Wadali, the birthplace of the 6th Sikh Guru Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib ji in the vicinity of the holy city of Amritsar."

"Paying glowing tributes to the legendary martyr Madan Lal Dhingra, the Chief Minister announced that a memorial would be established in Amritsar City as a mark of homage to him," the statement added. (ANI)

