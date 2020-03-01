We will repair damaged shops in north-east Delhi: HS Phoolka

New Delhi [India], Mar 1 (ANI): The shops which were damaged in the violence in north-east Delhi will be repaired by us, said senior advocate and prominent Sikh leader HS Phoolka on Sunday.

Phoolka, who along with others visited Chand Bagh area, told ANI: "We will repair the shops that were affected during the violence."

"We are distributing essentials like sanitary pads, milk, wheat-flour, biscuits, water, and other food items to the victims," he added.

He also said that this initiative was being funded solely by the Khalsa Aid Team and other advocates. (ANI)

