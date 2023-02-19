We will spare no efforts to make life easier for the people of Ladakh: PM

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated his commitment to make life easier for the people of Ladakh, said a press release by Prime Minister's Office on Sunday.

He was responding to a tweet by a Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal wherein the MP conveyed the people of Ladakh's happiness over the approval of Rs.1681.51 Cr for the construction of 4.1km length Shinkun La to provide all-weather connectivity to Ladakh.



The Prime Minister tweeted, "We are going to leave no stone unturned to make life easier for the people of Ladakh."

Lok Sabha MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said, "Modi government approved Rs.1681.51Cr for construction of 4.1km length Shinkunla tunnel to be completed by 2025 to provide all-weather connectivity to Ladakh."

"The residents of Lungnak Valley of Zanskar, the most backward region of Ladakh, welcomed and thanked Modi for this decision," he added. (ANI)

