We will stick to principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas': Arjun Ram Meghwal

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan -- 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' -- is the basic principle on which the nation will move forward.

Meghwal, who was talking to media persons, said: "When members come for taking oath in the parliament, there are some emotions and feelings which they carry. We believe in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' and we will move forward keeping this in mind."

Talking about the challenge of smooth conduct of parliamentary works, the Union Minister said: "We have met the leaders of all political parties. We hope the opposition parties will refrain from disrupting the government business."

The 17th Lok Sabha's first session commenced on June 17, which will conclude on July 26. (ANI)

