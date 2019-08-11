The migration fee, which was Rs 150 earlier, has also been increased to Rs 350.
We will take full fees from SC/ST students, Delhi govt may reimburse it directly to students: CBSE

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:12 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 11 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday said that Delhi government may reimburse the examination fee paid by SC/ST students of Class X and XII studying in government schools directly to the students as the board will now take full amount from the reserved category (SC/ST) students.
The board on Sunday announced to have doubled the fee of Class X and XII board examinations from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500. According to CBSE, for SC/ST students in Delhi government school, will now have to pay Rs 1,200 instead of Rs 50 earlier.
"As a special arrangement only for Delhi, the fees earlier used to be Rs 350 for SC/ST students of Delhi. Out of this Rs 350, the students paid only Rs 50 and rest Rs 300 was reimbursed by Delhi government. The general category students of Delhi were earlier paying Rs 750 like rest of India, and will now pay Rs 1,500," said the CBSE release.
"There is no fee for the visually impaired students," added the CBSE.
"Earlier in Delhi, we used to take Rs 50 from SC/ST students and rest was reimbursed by Delhi government. From now on, we will receive the increased amount of Rs 1,200 entirely from students," said Sanyam Bhardwaj, Examination Controller, CBSE.
"CBSE fees for all categories is the same everywhere. It was Delhi government which paid for SC/ST students. Now Delhi government may reimburse the fees paid by SC/ST students or pay it for them. Method of payment will be an internal matter between Delhi government and the students," he said.
The students enrolled in CBSE affiliated schools abroad will have to pay Rs 10,000 for five subjects for both Class X and XII against Rs 5,000.
The migration fee, which was Rs 150 earlier, has also been increased to Rs 350.
The students appearing for the Class X board exams are registered for it when in Class IX, and those appearing for Class XII exams are registered when in Class XI. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:38 IST

