"We will work to ensure a drug-free India by 2047", Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 20 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the Assam Police had seized drugs worth Rs 1,329 crore and arrested 8,724 persons from May 2021 to March this year.



According to the Assam government data, during this period, 5,246 cases have been registered and the police have seized 759 vehicles.

"Under Prime Minister's leadership and Home Minister's guidance, we will work to ensure a drug-free India by 2047," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

The state government data shows that from 2016 to February this year, 295.07 kilograms of heroin, 111789.7 kilograms of Ganja, 463.16 kilograms of opium, 9,46,412 cough syrup bottles, 19,812 kilograms of Yaba tablets, 3316 kg of poppy straw, 44.89 kg of morphine 14.04 kilograms of Methamphetamine, 1151 numbers of Fortwine Zocin injections, 1.64 kilograms of Cocaine, 8.37 kilograms of Crystalline seized in the state. (ANI)

