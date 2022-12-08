"We won in Gujarat through Sabka Sath Sath Vikas..." JP Nadda after BJP's record win in Gujarat

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Thursday thanked the public and party workers for the victory in Gujarat and also assured the people of Himachal that the party will continue to work for them.

While addressing people at the BJP headquarters, here in the national capital, Nadda said "We have got this huge victory under the leadership of Narendra Modi with the vision of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas."

He said that the public had given BJP a historic record mandate.

"We have received 52.5 per cent vote share and 156 seats in Gujarat. This has happened because of the politics of development and welfare. It is also the result of an "irresponsible" opposition. The public has refused the politics of dynasties and corruption," said Nadda.

Talking about the results of the Himachal Pradesh elections, Nadda said that the party will continue to work for the development of the state.

"Although we lost in Himachal Pradesh, the loss was just 0.90 per cent in vote share. I want to thank all the party workers for their valiant efforts and hard work. I also want to assure the public that BJP will still continue to work for the public in the state," he further said.



The BJP President also attacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in an indirect reference and asked them to "apologise" publicly.

"A new party came, whose leader was making predictions by writing on paper. What kind of politics is this? Now, he should apologise publicly for this," he said.

Earlier today, BJP broke all records as it won 153 seats, and is leading on three more, as per the latest information of the Election Commission.

Incumbent Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is set to take oath on December 12. The BJP won the highest number of seats in Gujarat's history and recorded its seventh straight win.

The BJP not only improved its own record of 127 seats, made in 2002 with Narendra Modi as Chief Minister but surpassed the Congress' best tally of 149 seats in the 1985 elections.

On the other hand, in Himachal Pradesh, Congress came out victorious on 40 seats and BJP won 25 seats.

In terms of vote share in Himachal, Congress is only marginally ahead of the BJP has got 43.88 per cent of votes compared to 42.99 per cent of its rival. (ANI)

