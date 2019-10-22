Weaker sections are afraid of mob lynching: Harish Rawat

New Delhi (India), Oct 22 (ANI): Congress leader Harish Rawat said here on Tuesday that 'mob-lynching' is a blot on Indian society and weaker sections are afraid, regardless of what the government figures claim.

The latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data on crime shows that even though the number of riots has decreased, the number of riot victims has increased by 22 per cent.

"I don't want to land into what the government figures say about the increase or decrease in riots. But the blot of 'mob-lynching' is on our society. Weaker sections are afraid and it is not good for democracy," said Rawat.

The government on Monday released the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report on 2017 crime statistics which states that over 50 lakhs cognizable crimes were registered in that year. It shows that the total number of riot victims in India increased by 22 per cent in 2017, even though the number of rioting incidents saw a decrease of 5 per cent in comparison to the previous year. (ANI)

