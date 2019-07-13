Weapon licenses of suspended BJP MLA Pranav Champion revoked

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 13 (ANI): Licenses of three weapons of suspended BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion was revoked on Saturday and he has been also slapped with a notice by Haridwar District Magistrate Dipendra Chaudhary.

Champion landed in a controversy recently after a video showing him dancing to a Bollywood number brandishing guns in both his hands hand went viral.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haridwar has been ordered to check violation of rules in the issuance of weapon licenses to Champion and his family.

The suspended BJP MLA on Thursday wrote to Uttarakhand Police seeking security at his residence.

Champion in his letter contended that he was receiving threats on Facebook after his video went viral.

The MLA asserted that the video could be used against him for provoking people's sentiments who might cause harm to him or his family.

In his letter, he maintained that the viral video was dubbed and edited deliberately in a bid to defame him. (ANI)

