Weapons on display at BSF camp in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 11 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) showcased weapons for the people in Srinagar as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme on Thursday.



Shaktisingh Bhati, Constable, BSF, said, "We have kept several weapons such as mortars etc for display to the public. We are explaining to people who are coming about the weapons and explosives. This is part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme."

"More such programs should be organised. This raises awareness among the youth about our jawans and the weapons they use," said Pooja, a visitor. (ANI)

