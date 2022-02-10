Wearing Hijab one's personal choice, says TRS leader K Kavitha

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 10 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha on Thursday spoke on the Karnataka Hijab controversy, said wearing a Hijab is one's personal choice and as a society, no one has a right to oppose it.

"Wearing a Hijab or not wearing a hijab is a personal choice. As a society, we've no right to interfere in their personal choice. I'm a married woman, I put vermilion when I want, like how it's my choice," said K Kavitha.

According to her, the politics of Hijab and religion should be kept away from the educational institutions so that girls' opportunities are not hindered. "Women have been subjected to various discrimination. Finally, in this century, we are getting some opportunity to go ahead and do something. When these issues like Hijab are politicized in schools and colleges, the opportunities of these girl children will be seriously hindered," said Kavitha.

"I request them to keep politics out of the educational institution", the TRS MLC added.

In her opinion, Kavitha said that all the religions in our country should come together to enrich our society instead of pulling up each other's negative points.

Addressing the parents, Kavitha said, "Let your daughter go through the whole Hijab controversy so that they come out as a strong woman."

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Kalavakuntla Kavitha had also penned down a poem to lend support to girls participating in the Karnataka Hijab protest. The TRS leader took to her official Twitter handle today and posted a poem with the caption "Let women decide what they are comfortable in embracing and wearing".

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab by Muslim women earlier this month. (ANI)