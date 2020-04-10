Wearing mask in public places mandatory in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 10 (ANI): District administration on Friday made mask-wearing mandatory for the people in public areas amid coronavirus pandemic.

Violating the instruction may attract legal action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Gurugram district administration makes wearing of masks outside of home compulsory; any person found violating the instruction to be punishable under section 188 of Indian Penal Code," read an official statement.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases now stands at 6,761. Out of the total cases, 6039 are active patients and 515 of them have been cured/discharged and migrated. (ANI)