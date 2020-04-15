Wearing masks now compulsory in Vadodara, violators to pay fines

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], April 15 (ANI): Vadodara on Wednesday joined the list of cities which have made it compulsory for people to wear masks in public places amid the coronavirus crisis.

Violators will have to pay a penalty of Rs. 1,000, the first time and Rs. 5,000 for subsequent violations, according to an order by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC).

"The Vadodara Municipal Corporation Commissioner issued an order last night that whoever steps out of their house for any reason, will have to cover his face with a mask compulsorily. If anyone does not have a mask, they can cover their faces with either a handkerchief or any other loose cloth," said Sudhir Patel, Deputy Commissioner, Vadodara Municipal Corporation.

"From today 6 a.m. onwards, if anyone steps out of the house without covering their face, will have to pay a penalty of Rs. 1,000 for the first time, and Rs. 5,000 for subsequent violations," said Patel.

"Teams of the VMC will ensure strict implementation of the rule. There are 12 wards in the VMC, each ward has three teams. While two teams will be static, the third team will go on rounds to check if people are following the rule," Patel added.

Till now, wearing masks has been made mandatory in Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Chandigarh.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Gujarat is 650. Till now, 59 people have either been cured and discharged, while 28 deaths have been reported.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 11,439, including 9,756 active cases. So far, 1,305 patients have been cured and discharged while 377 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

